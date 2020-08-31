Schools slowly, cautiously reopen

Home » Nation

Chinese primary and secondary schools started to partially open to certain grades on Saturday, and the opening of the new school year for different grades will continue until next Monday in a staggered schedule amid intensive COVID-19 prevention and control measures on campuses.

In Beijing, six grades in primary and secondary schools started the new semester on Saturday, with a total of 590,000 students, according to a source at the Beijing Municipal Education Commission.

At 7:30am on Saturday, six-year-old Ren Jia stood at the gate of the Beijing Bayi School and waved goodbye to his family. The first grader was immediately greeted by senior students who guided him to undergo a body temperature check and led him to his classroom.

In the school building, contact-free hand washing equipment is installed on each floor. Yellow 1-meter lines and other signs are painted on the ground to remind students to keep their distance from one another.

Xu Jie, director of moral education at the school, said the orientation for new students will run for three days to get children familiar with the campus environment and the epidemic prevention requirements.

The school has prepared a gift bag for each new student, with face masks, sterilized paper towels and their name cards.

At the High School Affiliated to the Beijing Institute of Technology, the opening ceremony for the new year was held in the auditorium with choral performances and poem recitations. To prevent overcrowding, some students watched a livestream of the ceremony in their classrooms.

The Beijing municipal authority has required teachers and students to wear face masks on campus.

Kindergartens in the city will open on September 8. Children do not need to wear face masks in kindergartens, although staff are.

In Taiyuan, capital of north China’s Shanxi Province, more than 800 students from grade eleven of then Taiyuan No. 12 Middle School returned to campus on Saturday. In the morning, they had their temperatures checked and received epidemic prevention supplies provided by the school.

“We have staggered the beginning of the new school year for different grades in junior and senior high so that the epidemic prevention work can be done in an orderly way,” said Feng Guolei, principal of the school.