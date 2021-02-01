Screening is vital to beat COVID-19

Home » Nation

Matthew Cheung, chief secretary for administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, has stressed the significance of precise screening to bring the COVID-19 epidemic under control quickly.

Cheung said yesterday in an online article that the government has found 14 patients through such measures adopted in three “restricted areas” in Jordan, Yau Ma Tei and North Point, as well as identified their close contacts.

With zero daily infections as the primary goal, the government will continue to carry out the precise, decisive and stringent policy to prevent the community spread and protect the health of residents, Cheung said.

The government will not underestimate the severity of infectious sources as every confirmed patient may lead to a cluster of cases, Cheung said. He said people violating mandatory testing could be fined.