February 25, 2019
Search for fishermen
Five people are missing after a fishing boat collided with a cargo ship and sunk off east China’s Zhejiang Province. The accident happened around 1:40pm on Saturday. Local governments have organized 23 fishing boats in the surrounding areas and dispatched multiple official ships to search for survivors. The fishing boat, with the capacity for seven people, is 32.2 meters long and 6.5 meters wide. The cargo ship is 224.98 meters long and 32.2 meters wide with a tonnage of 35,890 tons.
