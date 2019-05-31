The story appears on
Page A6
May 31, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Search is on for mother of unique all-white panda
IN an attempt to find the mother of a newly spotted all-white panda, researchers have set up more infrared cameras at the Wolong National Nature Reserve.
A rare all-white panda was captured in mid-April by an infrared camera about 2,000 meters above sea level at the reserve in southwest China’s Sichuan Province. The red-eyed quadruped, taking firm steps with its white paws in a forest, is believed to be an albino between 1 and 2 years old.
Zhang Hemin, a researcher of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, said based on the living habit of pandas, the mother could be in the area taking care of its infant.
Staff have been sent out to set up more infrared cameras in the area in an effort to take a closer look at the panda and hopefully spot the mother, said Duan Zhaogang, Party secretary of the reserve administration.
The reserve looks to pay long-term attention to the growth, activities and social relationships of this remarkable panda. It will be more valuable for further research if images of its mother and babies are caught, Duan added.
According to panda experts, albinism exists in different vertebrate species.
Albinism usually does not affect an animal’s physical makeup and functions, but can make it easier to be discovered by predators and more sensitive to sunlight. The albino mutation is caused by a recessive gene. Only when the parent pandas both carry such gene, can the baby display albino traits.
Previously, some rare brown giant pandas were found in China’s Qinling Mountains.
The brown fur color was also caused by a genetic mutation according to researchers.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.