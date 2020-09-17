Seating cap for cinemas raised to 75%

Home » Nation

MOVIE theaters in China will raise their cap on maximum seating capacity from the current 50 percent to 75 percent as in a mark of further recovery of the world’s second-largest box-office market amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

The new attendance cap will take effect on September 25, according to the latest version of a guideline for movie theaters to resume business while putting in place COVID-19 control measures, which was issued on Tuesday by the China Film Distribution and Exhibition Association.

The move comes as China’s box-office revenue has hit 5 billion yuan (US$740 million) by Monday since theaters reopened on July 20, following months of closure due to COVID-19.

Public health measures at cinemas, however, will remain in effect. Online ticketing is still required to avoid human contact. Temperature screenings, mask-wearing and thorough disinfection of theater facilities are still required as well.

Food and drinks are forbidden in theaters.

According to Gu Yan, general manager of Shanghai Film Art Center, the move has strengthened their confidence in box-office revenues for the upcoming National Day holiday in October.

“The increase in the cinema capacity will attract a lot more families to screenings and propel the revival of the film market,” said Gu.

A batch of highly anticipated movies will be released around the eight-day holiday.

“Leap,” a sports feature-length film about the glories and unyielding spirit of Chinese women’s volleyball team, will be released on September 25.

Action film “Vanguard,” which features kung fu star Jackie Chan and young idol Yang Yang as a rescue team, will hit cinemas across China on September 30.

Animated fantasy movie “Legend of Deification” will be screened from October 1.

The movie tells the story of Jiang Ziya, a mythological figure. Jiang is a genius strategist from the novel “Fengshen Yanyi,” or “The Investiture of the Gods,” a Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) book that inspired “Ne Zha,” the Chinese film about its eponymous hero.

The film is a new production from the companies behind “Ne Zha,” which made more than 5 billion yuan at the box office on the Chinese mainland.

Also on the list of movies set to hit theaters is the Chinese comedy feature “My People, My Homeland.”

Similar to the 2019 blockbuster “My People, My Country,” the latest venture adopts a storytelling technique of collective creation — one film contains multiple stories by different directors.