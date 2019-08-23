‘Serious difficulties’ in Canada ties

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday accused Canada of worsening bilateral relations after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to stand up to China amid deepening diplomatic and trade disputes.

The two countries have been locked in a feud since last December when Canada detained top Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

On Wednesday, Trudeau pushed back against Beijing in a speech that promised to “always defend Canadians and Canadian interests” and to not “back down.”

“At present, China-Canadian relations are facing serious difficulties,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang. “The responsibility lies entirely on the Canadian side,” he said.

“We urge the Canadian side to reflect on its mistakes,” Geng said, adding that Canada should “immediately” release Meng.

“We have also noticed that the Canadian side has repeatedly made false comments on Hong Kong affairs and we demand Canada stop its wrongdoings,” Geng added.

The spokesperson emphasized that Hong Kong is a part of China, and its affairs are China’s internal affairs, which allow no intervention by any foreign country.

Relations between Canada and China tumbled over the arrest of Meng on a US extradition request related to alleged Iran sanctions.

China has arrested Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig suspected of harming national security.