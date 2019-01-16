Serious traffic accidents drop

Home » Nation

The number of serious traffic accidents that caused 10 or more deaths was reduced by 44.4 percent year on year to just five in 2018, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday. The death toll in traffic accidents dropped 578 or 0.9 percent from 2017 to 2018, while no accident caused 30 or more deaths. Attributing the reduction to a series of national campaigns against dangerous driving, the ministry warned that there were still a large number of substandard vehicles as well as loopholes in monitoring networks. It pledged to push transport industries to improve their internal regulations.