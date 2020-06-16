Seven miners dead

Home » Nation

All seven miners involved in a coal mine disaster were found dead yesterday as rescuers retrieved their bodies, local authorities said. The coal mine located in Longmen Township in Shaanxi Province was rocked by a June 10 coal and gas outburst, according to the city’s publicity department. The mine is owned by Shaanxi Liaoyuan Coal Industry, a private enterprise, and has an annual production capacity of 600,000 tons. The cause of the accident is under investigation.