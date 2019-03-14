Shandong to invest big in infrastructure

Home » Nation

Transport authorities in east China’s Shandong Province announced that it plans to invest 162.2 billion yuan (US$24.2 billion) on roads, railways, ports and airports this year.

The investment is aimed at building an integrated infrastructure network in the province, said Jiang Cheng, head of the provincial transport department.

Last year, fixed asset investment in Shandong’s transportation sector reached 160 billion yuan, among which 115.8 billion yuan was spent on roads, highways and waterways, up 28 percent year on year.

This year, 61 percent of the investment will be on roads, Jiang said.

Shandong has set a target for its expressway mileage to reach 7,400km by 2020. By the end of this year, the total will hit 6,400km, he said.

More roads, bridges and stations will be built in rural areas, he added.

About 10 railway projects are under construction in the province this year, with a total planned investment of 32 billion yuan. Upon completion, the province will be better connected with big cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Tianjin.

Shandong had a population of 100.4 million at the end of 2018. It is one of the most populous provinces in China.