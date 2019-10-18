Shanghai, Tibet team up on energy projects

Home » Nation

SHANGHAI and Tibet are cooperating on new energy projects, according to the fourth Sunshine Forum in Shanghai.

Shanghai researchers have supported the construction and renovation of four photovoltaic power stations that can convert sunlight into electricity in the Ngari Prefecture in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

They are also taking part in a pioneering energy project in Tibet’s Nagqu, where the average altitude is about 4,450 meters above sea level. The project, which mainly uses wind and solar power, will be completed soon to improve the local electricity supply.

Shanghai researchers have also finished basic research into the possibility of hydrogen energy in Tibet.

The Sunshine Forum was initiated by science and technology authorities in Shanghai and Tibet in 2016 to promote cooperation in energy projects.

Shanghai has advanced technologies and a pool of talent, which can help Tibet improve local infrastructure and people’s livelihoods, while Tibet has rich natural resources and great potential to develop new energy, which gives Shanghai researchers a place to launch pioneering projects.

Liu Chunhua, deputy director of the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission’s social development department, said Shanghai and Tibet hope to share resources and harness their complementary advantages.