The story appears on
Page A2
October 18, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Shanghai, Tibet team up on energy projects
SHANGHAI and Tibet are cooperating on new energy projects, according to the fourth Sunshine Forum in Shanghai.
Shanghai researchers have supported the construction and renovation of four photovoltaic power stations that can convert sunlight into electricity in the Ngari Prefecture in the Tibet Autonomous Region.
They are also taking part in a pioneering energy project in Tibet’s Nagqu, where the average altitude is about 4,450 meters above sea level. The project, which mainly uses wind and solar power, will be completed soon to improve the local electricity supply.
Shanghai researchers have also finished basic research into the possibility of hydrogen energy in Tibet.
The Sunshine Forum was initiated by science and technology authorities in Shanghai and Tibet in 2016 to promote cooperation in energy projects.
Shanghai has advanced technologies and a pool of talent, which can help Tibet improve local infrastructure and people’s livelihoods, while Tibet has rich natural resources and great potential to develop new energy, which gives Shanghai researchers a place to launch pioneering projects.
Liu Chunhua, deputy director of the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission’s social development department, said Shanghai and Tibet hope to share resources and harness their complementary advantages.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.