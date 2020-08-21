Shenzhen carries out 617,700 virus tests

Home » Nation

More than 617,700 nucleic acid test samples have been collected in the city of Shenzhen in south China’s Guangdong Province as part of the latest batch of COVID-19 testing since a new case was detected earlier this month, authorities said yesterday.

The testing started on August 14 after a staff member at a local store of Alibaba’s fresh-food chain Freshippo tested positive for the virus.

The city launched a special nucleic acid screening campaign and conducted tests on relevant personnel and units in its cold-chain market.

As of yesterday, with 590,200 samples tested so far, three came back positive, according to the city health commission.

The three asymptomatic cases have been put under isolated medical observation in a local hospital.

Shenzhen reported one new asymptomatic case of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The city had reported 465 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, of which three are receiving treatment.

Nantang Township in Lufeng City in Guangdong was yesterday upgraded to medium-risk after recently reporting one confirmed and four asymptomatic cases.