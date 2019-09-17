Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

September 17, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Ships without human

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 17, 2019 | Print Edition

China has built the first test base for unmanned ships, which will be operational at the end of this year, according to the Science and Technology Daily yesterday.

The test base named Xiangshan Marine Scientific & Technological Port is in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province. It will create an innovation platform for the design, research and testing of unmanned marine systems and intelligent equipment. The base will help develop the industrial chain of unmanned ships and foster research on advanced equipment manufacturing as well as the new generation of information technology.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿