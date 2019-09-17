Ships without human

Home » Nation

China has built the first test base for unmanned ships, which will be operational at the end of this year, according to the Science and Technology Daily yesterday.

The test base named Xiangshan Marine Scientific & Technological Port is in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province. It will create an innovation platform for the design, research and testing of unmanned marine systems and intelligent equipment. The base will help develop the industrial chain of unmanned ships and foster research on advanced equipment manufacturing as well as the new generation of information technology.