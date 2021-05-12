Side event in UN on Xinjiang criticized

Home » Nation

THE spokesperson of the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to an event to be organized by the United States, Britain, Germany and a few nongovernmental organizations in New York on the human rights situation in Xinjiang, China.

The spokesperson urged the co-sponsors to cancel this event, which interferes in China’s internal affairs, and called on other UN member states to reject the event. “The three countries and other co-sponsors, out of anti-China political motivation, are using human rights issues as a political tool in a vain attempt to create division and turbulence in Xinjiang, interfering in China’s internal affairs and disrupting China’s peaceful development,” said the spokesperson on Monday.

The current situation in Xinjiang is at its best in history with stability, rapid economic development and harmonious co-existence among people of all ethnic groups. The United States and other co-sponsors of the side event are obsessed with fabricating lies and plotting to use Xinjiang-related issues to contain China and create mess in China. This approach is strongly resented by all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, including the Uyghur population, firmly opposed by all Chinese people, and doomed to fail, said the spokesperson.

As the COVID-19 pandemic is still ravaging, UN member states are calling for international solidarity in global response and concerted efforts for recovery. However, the co-sponsors turn a deaf ear to the strong call, persistently politicize human rights issues, provoke political confrontation and undermine the unity and collaboration of member states. Such practices gravely violate the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and norms of international relations, severely undermine the efforts of member states in addressing global challenges, and poison cooperation in human rights and other areas. Such practices will be firmly opposed by member states, said the spokesperson.

The United States and other co-sponsors are deliberately fabricating lies and spreading malicious disinformation about Xinjiang with no respect for truth, the spokesperson added.