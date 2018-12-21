‘Silent’ hotpot restaurant that has work for disabled is here to stay

Home » Nation

The Forgive Hotpot Restaurant in Beijing’s 798 art zone is always packed, but most servers never talk to customers.

Greeting customers with a big smile and a welcome gesture, waitress He Hong stands silently at the entrance of the restaurant where a billboard notes “most of the staff in this restaurant cannot hear or speak, so please be patient with them.”

He, 24, shows a few cards that say “How can I help you?” and “How many people, please?” to customers. They are also offered cards saying something like “Order dishes” and “Pay the bill.”

He once studied food processing in a technical school in Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan Province.

“I couldn’t find a suitable job due to my disability until I came here,” she wrote down on a piece of paper.

“My colleagues are all the same as me. We help and encourage each other. I regained my confidence.”

Covering an area of 140 square meters, the Forgive Hotpot Restaurant opened in July. It has 12 employees, and among them, seven are hearing-impaired people like He.

The restaurant’s owner, Lu Lu, said: “I named it ‘Forgive’ because forgiveness is a good quality in humans. The hearing-impaired should forgive their physical imperfection. As for those abled, we should be more accepting to the imperfect people and things in the world”.

The restaurant has become popular among local foodies thanks to its “silence.” It usually serves more than 100 customers per day on weekdays and over 200 on weekends.

“I visit this hotpot restaurant because I’m moved by the staff’s optimism,” said customer Qu Bo.

On a billboard numerous paper slips with encouraging words written by customers have been posted. Lu called it the “love billboard.”

Lu has been engaging in charity work since 2012 but realized work was a more sustainable way of helping the disabled.

So she came up with an idea of opening a hotpot restaurant with hearing-impaired employees.

“I chose hotpot because servers and customers do not need too much complex communication in such restaurants,” she said.

However, she still has difficulties, with many employees lacking confidence.

She overcomes this by giving two hours counseling a day.

And to give them a sense of accomplishment, she has even allowed the hearing-impaired employees to hold a 20 percent stake in the restaurant.

Lu plans to open about 300 such kinds of restaurants in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Province, recruiting more than 2,000 people with hearing impairments.

“Now there are numerous job applications, and my e-mail inbox is nearly full,” Lu said.