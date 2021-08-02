The story appears on
Page A7
August 2, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Sino-French music feast
As the 14th Sino-French music festival kicked off in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Friday, French and local artists brought an outdoor music feast for three hours to over 400 people at the site and even more online.
In 2020, the annual music festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 epidemic. This year, the concert returned to Wuhan, requiring no tickets but certificates of COVID-19 vaccination and green health codes.
GHINZA, a band from Essonne, France, which became a sister city with Wuhan in 2012, opened the concert via a recorded show in France.
“It’s so hot today, but the atmosphere was super good,” said French musician Sebastien Hery, who performed for 45 minutes with his “Djang San + band” at the festival.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.