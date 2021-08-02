Sino-French music feast

Home » Nation

As the 14th Sino-French music festival kicked off in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Friday, French and local artists brought an outdoor music feast for three hours to over 400 people at the site and even more online.

In 2020, the annual music festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 epidemic. This year, the concert returned to Wuhan, requiring no tickets but certificates of COVID-19 vaccination and green health codes.

GHINZA, a band from Essonne, France, which became a sister city with Wuhan in 2012, opened the concert via a recorded show in France.

“It’s so hot today, but the atmosphere was super good,” said French musician Sebastien Hery, who performed for 45 minutes with his “Djang San + band” at the festival.