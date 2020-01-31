The story appears on
Page A2
January 31, 2020
Free for subscribers
Smooth traffic flow assurance
The Ministry of Transport yesterday called for efforts to guarantee the smooth flow of traffic during the Spring Festival travel rush.
Local transport authorities are not allowed to close expressways or block main highways at the national and provincial levels for epidemic prevention and control, the ministry said.
“Hard isolation” methods, such as excavations and erecting road-blocks, aimed at hindering rural road traffic, are also forbidden, its circular said.
Illegal acts such as setting up roadblocks and cutting off roads without approval shall be reported immediately to restore normal traffic order in accordance with the law.
