Smugglers busted

Customs authorities in Jiangsu Province have busted a major network involved in smuggling about 46,000 tons of oil worth 232 million yuan (US$34.5 million). Eighteen suspects were caught. About 800 tons of refined oil and two oil transport ships seized, customs authorities with the city of Nanjing said yesterday. Customs authorities acted on a tip-off that a gang was illegally shipping refined oil in from overseas.