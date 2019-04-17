Softshell turtle set for extinction as last known female dies in zoo

Home » Nation

The world’s last known female Yangtze giant softshell turtle (Rafetus swinhoei) has died after a failed attempt at artificial insemination in Suzhou Shangfangshan Forest Zoo in neighboring Jiangsu Province.

Only three specimens of the species remain alive, including one male in captivity at the Suzhou zoo, another male in Dong Mo Lake, Vietnam, and another in Xuan Khanh Lake in the outskirts of Hanoi, whose gender is unknown.

With the female gone, the survival of the species is in jeopardy.

Human intervention has limited success preventing species extinction, experts said. Protecting habitats is the most effective method to preserve endangered wildlife.

On April 12, a research team performed artificial insemination through surgery on the female softshell turtle.

Around 6pm the anesthetized turtle woke and immediately showed abnormalities. She was pronounced dead after 24 hours of unsuccessful intensive treatment.

Yangtze giant softshell turtles are one of the biggest freshwater turtles on Earth. The adult can grow a shell larger than 1 meter in length and weigh over 100kg. Their life span is recorded to reach 400 years.

The dead female was believed to be over 90 years old and fertile.

The critically endangered species is known to have inhabited the Yangtze and Red rivers for millions of years. It was the inspiration of the mythological creature Bi Xi or Ba Xia, the sixth son of the dragon in ancient Chinese belief.

Though the earliest records of the Yangtze giant softshell turtle dates back over 3,000 years ago, and the image of Bi Xi is commonly seen carrying ancient monuments in traditional gardens, the species was only distinguished from other rafetus in the late 1980s.

Professor Zhao Kentang of the Suzhou Railway Normal Institute’s Biology Department first discovered the distinct features of Yangtze giant softshell turtle in 1988. His finding was backed by other Chinese scientists in 1994.

In 2006, a project to protect the extremely endangered species was launched by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and Turtle Survival Alliance with Chinese zoos.

In 2008, a female found in Changsha was moved to Suzhou in a matchmaking attempt.

The female and her 100-year-old groom mated over the years and laid fertilized eggs on several occasions but none hatched.

Since 2015, a research team led by Australian zoologist Dr Gerald Kuchling began to obtain sperm from the male to fertilize the female.

Starting in 2016, the team began to perform surgery on the female to inseminate the artificially obtained sperm.

Including the experiment on April 12, none succeeded.

Dr Xie Yan, ex-director of WCS projects in China, expressed deep regret at the passing of the last known female.

“When it comes to saving species from extinction, humans are truly powerless,” she wrote.

She regretted that 13 years of conservation efforts couldn’t change the fate of the Yangtze giant softshell turtle.

Zhao Zhonghua, chief representative of World Animal Protection in China, said the most effective and scientifically sound way to protect wildlife is to preserve the habitat and integrity of its ecosystem.

“When the wholesome natural habitat is well protected, it is not only one species that will benefit but the entire biosphere including natural resources like water and all species that form part of the ecosystem,” he said.

He added the improvement of the natural environment brings benefits to the livelihood of mankind.