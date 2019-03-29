Advanced Search

March 29, 2019

Software entries up

Source: Xinhua | 06:59 UTC+8 March 29, 2019 | Print Edition

China’s copyright registrations for computer software hit a record high of 1.1 million in 2018, up 48 percent year on year, according to a report issued by the Copyright Protection Center of China yesterday.

Last year, copyright registrations of software in popular areas all registered year-on-year increases, ranging from mobile phone apps, games, financial, medical, Internet of Things and geographical information software to cloud computing and information security software. Among them, copyright registrations of mobile phone apps topped the growth chart with a 76 percent year-on-year increase, accounting for 25 percent of the overall software registrations in 2018, the report says.

