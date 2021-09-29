Solar exploration satellite on display

Home » Nation

China plans to launch its first solar exploration satellite this year, with a model of the new hardware on display at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition.

China will enter a new era of solar exploration with the satellite’s launch, said the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

According to the SAST, the primary payload on the satellite will be the solar H-alpha imaging spectrometer, which will gather images of the sun in the H-alpha spectrum.

It will help researchers observe changes in the sun during solar flares, such as changes in its atmospheric temperature and velocity.

The satellite’s design includes the separation of its platform cabin and payload cabin, thus ensuring the ultra-high pointing accuracy and stability of the payload.

China has established a ground-based solar monitoring network and made achievements in research fields such as the solar spectrum and solar magnetic fields, but it has yet to conduct space-based solar exploration.

Experts hope that space-based solar exploration will advance China’s basic research on the sun, and drive the development of relevant high-tech industries.