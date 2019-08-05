The story appears on
August 5, 2019
Solving the carbon capture problem
How is the microorganism’s contribution to carbon sequestration in paddy soil relevant to the climate? Chinese researchers have recently solved it.
Carbon sequestration, considered to be the main driver of global warming, is a process involving the carbon capture and long-term storage of atmospheric carbon dioxide.
To reduce the accumulation rate of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, Su Yirong, a researcher with the Institute of Subtropical Agriculture, Chinese Academy of Sciences, which is based in Changsha, Hunan Province, has led his team to work out that fungi and bacteria can transform unstable organic carbon into the composition of their own cells by anabolism and ultimately stabilize organic carbon in the form of microbial residues.
Fungi residues are unresponsive to climate conditions in terms of the organic carbon accumulation.
But the rise in temperature and rainfall will facilitate the growth of bacteria, which will thereby increase its contribution to the organic carbon accumulation in paddy soil, research published in an international academic journal shows.
