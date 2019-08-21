Sorting out the trash is taking off fast

Home » Nation

In the early morning, Zhang Yukui turns on the loudspeaker on his pedicab and travels through the village of Xiaomiaozi in the city of Chifeng, the northern Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

“Garbage sorting benefits the nation and the people. Dear fellow villagers, we must sort our garbage,” it blares.

Hearing the loudspeaker, the villagers run out with large bags of sorted garbage.

“Garbage sorting is a good thing and we’re used to it now,” said 70-year-old villager Bi Yuliang. “The roads were scattered with weeds, used bottles and torn cardboard. But now they’re as neat as in the cities. I’m delighted.”

Every household in the village has three dustbins to sort their rubbish and they are also given a brochure offering guidance on garbage sorting.

Zhang works as a cleaner in the village. He awards credits to each household based on their performance on garbage classification. These credits can be used to redeem commodities such as laundry detergent, rice and flour.

“Everyone now does a good job in garbage sorting,” said Zhang, adding the garbage will then be transported to the nearby landfill or garbage-disposal site. The village generates about three to four cubic meters of garbage every day.