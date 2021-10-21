Southwest China set to get new impetus

Home » Nation

China has issued a master plan for the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle in the southwest of the country.

The plan, made public yesterday, aims to turn the Chengdu-Chongqing area into an economic circle with its own strength and distinctive features, as well as a new driver and an important growth engine of China’s high-quality development, according to the document.

The Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle is expected to become an important economic center, a center for scientific and technological innovation, a new highland for reform and opening-up and a livable place with a high quality of life.

By 2025, the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle will witness significant increases in economic strength, development vitality and international influence, and about 66 percent of its permanent residents are expected to be living in urban areas, the plan estimated.

In five years, it will take only an hour to travel between Chongqing and Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province, it said. The area will enjoy a railway network of more than 9,000 kilometers that covers all the cities with a population of over 200,000, while a shipping center and a logistics center for the upper Yangtze River will be established.

All urban areas and key scenes will be covered by the 5G network, and the circle will see a marked improvement in new infrastructure and stronger capabilities in safeguarding energy security.

A regional collaborative innovation system will be built in the area, which is expected to see spending on research and development reach around 2.5 percent of its gross domestic product, while the contribution rate of scientific and technological progress will hit 63 percent.

Breakthroughs will be made in the construction of major opening-up platforms such as pilot free trade zones in Chongqing and Sichuan by 2025, providing stronger support for the joint construction of the Belt and Road.