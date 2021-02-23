The story appears on
Page A3
February 23, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Space station rocket moved to launch site
THE Long March-5B Y2 rocket, which is to launch the core module of China’s space station, was safely transported to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan Province yesterday.
According to the China Manned Space Agency, the rocket, along with the core module Tianhe that has been transported to Wenchang, will be assembled and tested at the launch site. A total of 11 missions to build China’s space station are planned for the next two years, including the construction of the core module that is scheduled to be launched in the first half of this year, according to the China National Space Administration.
The CMSA said that facilities and equipment at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site are in good condition and preparations have been carried out as scheduled.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.