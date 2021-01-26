Special aid for 253,000 needy kids

Home » Nation

CHINA had included 253,000 unsupported children — those with parents who are unable to care for them — in a special social security system as of the end of 2020, a Ministry of Civil Affairs said yesterday.

A monthly subsistence allowance of 1,140 yuan (US$176) is provided per child, the same allowance that orphans are provided, said Ni Chunxia, deputy director of the ministry’s child welfare department.

Children are considered unsupported if their parents are both seriously disabled, seriously ill, in prison, in drug rehabilitation, missing or subject to other measures restricting their personal freedom, or if they have had their guardianship revoked or been expelled from the country, or where one parent is dead or missing and the other is in one of the eight outlined circumstances — 85 percent are in rural areas.