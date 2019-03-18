Advanced Search

March 18, 2019

Special apps for teaching in the poor regions

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 March 18, 2019 | Print Edition

China’s Ministry of Education has unveiled measures to train teachers and improve infrastructure for digital education in impoverished areas.

The ministry will hold digital education training programs for the management staff and headmasters of primary and middle schools in poverty-stricken areas, according to a directive issued by the ministry earlier this week.

It will organize donations of digital teaching equipment and sharing of high-quality digital education resources and services, the document said.

Around 1 million tailored mobile phones, which carry particular apps for learning Mandarin, will be distributed to impoverished areas.

The Open University of China, which is supported by modern information technologies, will assist building 40 “cloud classrooms” for poverty-stricken areas. Digital courses will be provided for schools in the regions and local faculty will receive technical guidance to improve the efficiency.

