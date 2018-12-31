The story appears on
Page A2
December 31, 2018
Special court to hear IPR appeals
THE Supreme People’s Court will start to hear intellectual property rights appeals that require more expertise from tomorrow, according to a judicial regulation published on Saturday.
The SPC will set up an IPR court that handles complex appeals such as patent cases.
As a permanent division under the SPC, the IPR court will be made up of four departments.
It will start formal operations soon, Luo Dongchuan, vice president of the SPC and chief of the IPR court, said at a media conference. IPR cases refer to a broad range of lawsuits such as patents, copyright, trademarks, new plant varieties, integrated circuit layout design and monopoly.
Due to the complexity of IPR cases and expertise needed for their trials, the SPC IPR court will help prevent inconsistencies, and improve the quality and efficiency of trials, Luo said.
The IPR court will also help nurture a favorable legal environment for technological innovation and a better business environment for domestic and international enterprises, he said.
According to the regulation, the IPR court will experiment in conducting trial proceedings online.
This includes exchanging evidence or hosting pretrial conferences.
Chinese courts heard a total of 213,480 IPR cases in 2017, 40.4 percent more than in 2016, and double the number of those heard in 2013.
