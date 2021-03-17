Advanced Search

March 17, 2021

Special vaccination bus to hit the streets in April

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 17, 2021 | Print Edition

A vaccination vehicle developed by Chinese automotive firm Foton Motor Group will hit the streets in Beijing and north China’s Hebei Province in April, Singapore’s Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported.

China’s first such vehicle will allow people to receive COVID-19 shots near their residence without traveling to vaccination stations, according to the report which was published on Friday. The interior of the vehicle resembles that of a bus, but with fewer seats.

Citing Foton, the report said that the vehicle is equipped with a facial recognition system that can also check the body temperature of visitors, and is covered by onboard Wi-Fi to transmit real-time data.

Foton said it can produce 12 such vehicles in one day.

