Special vaccination bus to hit the streets in April
A vaccination vehicle developed by Chinese automotive firm Foton Motor Group will hit the streets in Beijing and north China’s Hebei Province in April, Singapore’s Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported.
China’s first such vehicle will allow people to receive COVID-19 shots near their residence without traveling to vaccination stations, according to the report which was published on Friday. The interior of the vehicle resembles that of a bus, but with fewer seats.
Citing Foton, the report said that the vehicle is equipped with a facial recognition system that can also check the body temperature of visitors, and is covered by onboard Wi-Fi to transmit real-time data.
Foton said it can produce 12 such vehicles in one day.
