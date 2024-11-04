Sporting life as marathon boom powers local economic growth

Home » Nation

STREETS across China were alive with energy yesterday, as thousands of runners jogged, smiled and celebrated in what’s been dubbed a “super marathon weekend.”

Data show that about 30 marathons took place nationwide yesterday alone, including in Beijing, Hangzhou and Xi’an, drawing over 450,000 runners from around the globe.

This marathon boom is driving growth not only in the sports industry but also in urban economies across the country.

The surge in marathon participation is part of a wider trend. Following the pandemic, marathon events have surged back to life, with nearly 700 races held nationwide in 2023 alone. Early spring and late autumn, in particular, see cities transformed into running festivals, with a carnival-like atmosphere attracting runners and fans alike.

“What’s remarkable is that marathons have become trendy events in cities, a trend not confined to professional athletes but one that is increasingly attracting ordinary fitness enthusiasts,” said Wang Zongping, a professor at Nanjing University of Science and Technology.

The Beijing Marathon, one of China’s oldest marathons, remains a bucket-list race for many runners. The 2024 event brought together 30,000 participants from 43 countries and regions, with a record-breaking 180,000 applicants registering for a spot.

Ethiopia’s Lemi Hayle clocked two hours, nine minutes and 16 seconds to win the men’s category, while China’s Chen Tianyu secured third place. The women’s podium was dominated by Kenyan and Ethiopian athletes.

But it’s not just elite athletes who are captivated by the 42-kilometer course, events like the Xi’an Marathon, which saw over 35,000 runners, consisting of half marathon and fun run, evoked much enthusiasm among amateur runners.

“Nowadays, securing a marathon slot is as tough as scoring concert tickets,” said Zhang Aiping, a Chinese runner, citing the growing competition for participation.

Despite limits on entry qualifications, spots for popular running events in major cities are often snatched up in minutes.

According to Wang, the rise in marathon popularity is also indicative of a nation that is becoming increasingly health-conscious. A 2020 national fitness activities report showed that walking and running are the top two physical activities among Chinese adults, engaging 22.7 percent and 19.8 percent of the population, respectively.

“Four years ago, I struggled with obesity, fatty liver disease and insomnia,” said Zhang. “Then I started long-distance running, sticking to about 16 days of training each month. Marathon running has dramatically improved my health, and I’ve never felt better physically and mentally.”

As it moves toward becoming a sporting powerhouse, China is expanding its sports facilities. By the end of 2023, 37.2 percent of Chinese engaged in regular exercise, supported by 4.59 million sports venues nationwide and an average of 2.89 square meters of sports space per person. Among these are 152,800 fitness trails stretching 371,000 kilometers, enough to circle the globe nine times.

Beyond fitness, marathons have become major economic drivers. With China’s sports consumption and industry flourishing, marathons have turned into key strategies for local economic growth.

According to a recent report on the outdoor sports industry, large-scale road-running races in major cities generate an average revenue of 29.1 million yuan (US$4 million) per event. As of September 2024, China had over 177,000 outdoor-related firms, while the outdoor gear market grew from 67.5 billion yuan in 2019 to 87.2 billion yuan in 2023.

The immense popularity of marathons has also drawn an increasing number of corporate sponsors, ranging from traditional sportswear and energy drink brands to banks, insurance, and fast-moving consumer goods.