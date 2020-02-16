Spring Festival trips down 45%

Home » Nation

CHINA will see a 45-percent drop in trips over the annual Spring Festival travel period due to the novel coronavirus outbreak this year, and there will not be a “peak” of travelers in the coming days like years before, officials said yesterday.

From January 25 to February 14, a total of 283 million passenger trips were made across the country, with 13.48 million per day, down 82.3 percent compared with the same period last year, Liu Xiaoming, vice minister of transport, noted.

There will be no large-scale flows of travelers in return trips during the holiday travel rush, with the peak of travelers estimated at 15 million per day, one-fifth of the average daily trips, Liu said.

The Spring Festival travel rush, also known as chunyun, lasts for 40 days — from January 10 to February 18 this year.

The majority of passengers over the following days are expected to be migrant workers returning to their urban jobs and students beginning their classes, said Liu.

“Multiple measures on staggering return trips have been implemented to lower the risks of epidemic transmission,” said Li Wenxin, vice general manager of the China State Railway Group Co.

It was estimated that the number of railway passenger trips after the Spring Festival would reach 280 million, with an average of 11.2 million per day, said Li, noting that the total number of passengers sent after the holiday was less than 40 million as of Friday, with an average of 1.84 million each day, down 83 percent year on year.