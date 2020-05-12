The story appears on
Page A2
May 12, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Stamps honor China’s pandemic fighters
CHINA Post released a set of COVID-19-themed postage stamps yesterday.
The set, containing two stamps, is priced at 2.4 yuan (34 US cents). China Post plans to issue 14.5 million copies of the stamps. At the center of the design is a red geometric pattern featuring the Chinese character zhong — “the public.”
The first stamp has pictures of people who worked on the front line, including medics, scientists, police, community workers, volunteers and soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army, recognizing their contributions.
The backdrop has patterns of airplanes, cargo ships, trucks and high-speed railways which were deployed to provide emergency assistance to Hubei Province.
The second stamp features a collage image of a medical worker, equipped with personal protection gear. In the background is the renowned Yellow Crane Tower, an ancient structure and landmark of Wuhan City.
The stamps also have “concealed information” — animation elements which could be viewed by scanning the stamps with augmented reality technologies on smartphone applications such as Alipay or WeChat.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.