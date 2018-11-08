The story appears on
Page A2
November 8, 2018
State-owned firms commit to reform
A group of state-owned companies from Shanghai has signed a number of important contracts highlighting the city’s commitment to reform. The group comprises 45 Shanghai municipal enterprises and groups, with more than 3,500 buyers and over 30,000 purchasing personnel.
“Shanghai will make use of the broad stage of the CIIE, to further deepen the reform of state-owned enterprises, as well as speeding up creating a new pattern of mutually beneficial state-owned enterprises, private enterprises, and foreign-funded enterprises, aiming to achieve higher quality economic development in Shanghai,” said Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong.
Shanghai will always uphold the most distinctive character of openness, innovation, and tolerance, he added. At the expo, 17 projects of 12 enterprises, which are SAIC Group, Huahong Group, Shanghai Electric Group, Huayi Group, Bright Food Group, Donghao Lansheng Group, Greenland Group, Bailian Group, Shanghai Bank, Shanghai Industrial Investment Holdings, Orient International Holdings, and Shanghai Shentong Metro, were inked.
