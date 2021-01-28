Stay at home this Lunar New Year

Home » Nation

Chinese authorities want people to stay home for this year’s Chinese New Year — traditionally a time for family reunions — to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All localities should do their best in providing services to people at home during the Spring Festival holiday which starts on February 12, an official with the country’s top economic planning body said yesterday.

Residents in COVID-19 high-risk zones must stay where they live, according to a circular recently issued by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.

Those living in low-risk areas are advised to avoid non-essential travel. People should avoid traveling to medium and high-risk areas.

All localities should guarantee a stable supply of basic necessities, and smooth logistics and transportation services to meet the needs for online and offline activities of people who stay where they work during the holiday, said Zhao Chenxin, secretary general of the National Development and Reform Commission.

These efforts are of great significance to contain the COVID-19 spread during the Spring Festival and effectively protect people’s health and safety.

Zhao, however, asked local governments to desist from adopting a blunt, one-size-fits-all approach when implementing the policy.

Efforts should also be made to ensure that those who work during the holiday enjoy due overtime payments and rest as per the relevant laws.

Shanghai has imposed tough restrictions on travel.

To curb the pandemic. Apart from returning home, family visits and essential business affairs, non-native residents are being asked to avoid leaving Shanghai, or going abroard.

China will roll out a slew of measures to guarantee supplies of daily necessities during the Spring Festival.

A total of 20,000 to 30,000 tons of pork from China’s central reserves will be released into the market every week to meet the rising demand during the holiday, Zhu Xiaoliang, an official with the Ministry of Commerce, said at a press conference held by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

Zhu urged major wholesale markets of farm produce, catering companies, hotels and shopping malls to extend their business hours during the holiday to facilitate offline consumption.

To meet consumers’ demand for online shopping, the country will also guide e-commerce platforms and logistics companies to continue working during the Spring Festival to ensure the normal operation of all services.