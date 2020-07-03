Steps taken to ensure safe exam

Home » Nation

CHINA has put in place the most rigorous COVID-19 prevention and control measures for next week’s national college entrance exam, a key event for which more than 10 million candidates have registered, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

Candidates and test site staff will have their body temperatures and health conditions monitored regularly, starting 14 days ahead of the exam, the ministry said in a statement.

Exam-sitters will have their body temperatures measured before tests. There will be at least three isolated test rooms at each test site, available for candidates who exhibit symptoms of fever and coughs during the exam.

Around 10.71 million candidates registered for this year’s exam, up by 400,000 from a year earlier, it said.

This year’s national unified college entrance exam is scheduled from July 7 to 8, one month later than usual, because of the COVID-19 epidemic.

In regions where heavy rainfall, floods, and even typhoons could happen during the exam days, governments have developed detailed disaster emergency response protocols.

The ministry vowed zero tolerance of college admission irregularities, saying students found to have been involved in exam cheating and admission fraud will see their admissions revoked.