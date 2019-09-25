Still recovering from major earthquake after 2 years

Home » Nation

Remote sensing research shows that the Jiuzhaigou scenic spot in southwest China’s Sichuan Province is still recovering from an earthquake in 2017, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Jiuzhaigou National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its spectacular waterfalls, lush forests and serene plateau lakes, has been closed for reconstruction since it was hit by the earthquake in August 2017, that killed at least 25 people.

Researchers from the Aerospace Information Research Institute under the CAS and UNESCO’s International Center on Space Technologies for Natural and Cultural Heritages combined satellite remote sensing, UAV low-altitude remote sensing system as well as field investigation to monitor and evaluate the environmental changes in Jiuzhaigou.

They found that although the famous Sparkling Lake was almost drained after the earthquake, it has gradually regained vitality after reconstruction and formed a new waterfall landscape in the downstream.

After analyzing the remote sensing images, researchers found that after two years of natural restoration, the vegetation ecology in the core area of Jiuzhaigou has gradually recovered to the pre-earthquake level. However, it is still necessary to guard against geological disasters such as landslides and mudslides.

Part of the Jiuzhaigou National Park will reopen to visitors on Friday on a trial basis.