March 7, 2019

Sting in discovery tale

March 7, 2019

Scientists have discovered a hornet with a wingspan of 9.35cm in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. Zhao Li, curator of the Insect Museum of West China in Sichuan Province, said they found the Vespa mandarinia in Pu’er, bordering Myanmar. They have not found the queen wasp, which they say is sure to be even larger. The worker bee has a body length of 6cm and a stinger as long as 6.35mm. Its beehive has an inside diameter of 2 meters. Zhao said they have collected over 100 specimens of the hornet and believe it is a new subspecies.

