Storm in Beijing affects flights, schools and tourist sites closed

HUNDREDS of flights were canceled in Beijing as schools and tourist sites were shut due to torrential downpours and gale-force winds yesterday.

City authorities issued warnings to residents to stay home as the Chinese capital faced its biggest storm this year. As much as 100 millimeters of rain is predicted through the day in some areas, and aviation tracker VariFlight recorded some 700 flights canceled at the city’s two airports.

Weather authorities warned of “extreme rainstorms” plus thunder and lightning from late Sunday to yesterday evening in Beijing and neighboring areas.

A landslide was recorded in one of the city’s northern districts, with state broadcaster CCTV showing pictures of a road blocked by fallen rocks. Heavy rain was holding up efforts to clear the road, according to state TV.

Meanwhile, the districts of Fangshan, Mentougou, Changping, Haidian, Shijingshan, Yanqing and Huairou were hit by gales up to 9 grades, which means the wind speed topped 24.4 meters per second.

Children stayed home as the city’s kindergartens, primary and secondary schools closed yesterday. Popular attractions including a part of the Great Wall were also shut, with some districts suspending rural homestays.

Flood safety inspections on Beijing’s main bridge areas and road facilities have been carried out by 2,906 personnel.