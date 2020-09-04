Streaming crackdown

Home » Nation

China has punished 338 illegal livestreaming platforms amid a nationwide crackdown in the past month.

About 74,000 livestreaming studios have been shut down and 105,000 streaming accounts closed during the campaign targeting commercial websites, self-media and livestreaming, the Cyberspace Administration of China said.

Internet watchdogs across the country have closed about 72,000 unlicensed news service applications from app stores.