September 4, 2020

Streaming crackdown

Source: Xinhua | 00:09 UTC+8 September 4, 2020 | Print Edition

China has punished 338 illegal livestreaming platforms amid a nationwide crackdown in the past month.

About 74,000 livestreaming studios have been shut down and 105,000 streaming accounts closed during the campaign targeting commercial websites, self-media and livestreaming, the Cyberspace Administration of China said.

Internet watchdogs across the country have closed about 72,000 unlicensed news service applications from app stores.

