The story appears on
Page A9
September 4, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Streaming crackdown
China has punished 338 illegal livestreaming platforms amid a nationwide crackdown in the past month.
About 74,000 livestreaming studios have been shut down and 105,000 streaming accounts closed during the campaign targeting commercial websites, self-media and livestreaming, the Cyberspace Administration of China said.
Internet watchdogs across the country have closed about 72,000 unlicensed news service applications from app stores.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.