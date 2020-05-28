Stress on effective use of technology

Home » Nation

At the closing meeting of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference yesterday, China’s top political advisor Wang Yang urged the use of modern technology, including big data and the Internet, to better fulfill officials’ duties, while reiterating the importance of the “Chinese-style democracy.”

“We (CPPCC members) need to follow our missions closely, they are: improving officials’ abilities to fulfill their duties and strengthening the effectiveness of our works,” Wang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, pointed out. “We will have to prevent any sort of formalism and bureaucracy.”

The session, which lasted for seven days after a delay of more than two months, was shorter than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Xi Jinping also attended the closing meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Wang also touched on “Chinese-style democracy,” saying it “works in China and functions well.” Essentially, the CPPCC is a creation on the political system by the Communist Party of China and all other political parties, personages without party affiliation, people’s organizations, and the people of all ethnic groups and all walks of life under the leadership of the CPC.

Among the 2,158 members of the current CPPCC National Committee, 39.8 percent of the total are from the CPC, while non-CPC members account for 60.2 percent.

“We will continue to effectively organize people and groups from all political parties and ethnic groups to give suggestions to better assist in the country’s governance, and collectively work as a whole,” Wang stressed.

A resolution on a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a report on the examination of proposals, and a political resolution on the annual session were approved at the closing meeting.