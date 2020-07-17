The story appears on
Page A3
July 17, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Student stripped of science prize
THE father of a primary school student who won the third prize at a national science contest last year for work on colorectal cancer has acknowledged and apologized for his “over-involvement” in his child’s project, a statement posted on ScienceNet.cn said yesterday.
The winning project focuses on the function of the C10orf67 gene in the development of colorectal cancer. It won the third prize at the 34th China Adolescents Science and Technology Innovation Contest and first prize at the 34th Yunnan Province Adolescents Science and Technology Innovative Project Contest.
CASTIC declared the prize canceled, recalled the medal and the certificate awarded to the sixth-grader. A review of the project found it of a professional nature and outside of the writing ability of a sixth-grader, making it impossible that it was produced independently.
The project was part of the contest’s primary school category, but its legitimacy was called into question after many netizens found it on par with the work of a master- or doctoral-level student.
Information released on the CASTIC website showed parts of the project had been done at the Kunming Institute of Zoology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, while the only credited researcher was a sixth grader from Kunming, Yunnan Province, surnamed Chen.
It was also found that the contents of young Chen’s project overlapped with the research direction of Chen Yongbin, a research fellow at the institute who co-authored a study on the C10orf67 gene published in December 2019, fueling speculation that he was the boy’s father.
The Kunming Institute launched an investigation and found the student was the son of Chen Yongbin.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.