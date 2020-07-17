Student stripped of science prize

Home » Nation

THE father of a primary school student who won the third prize at a national science contest last year for work on colorectal cancer has acknowledged and apologized for his “over-involvement” in his child’s project, a statement posted on ScienceNet.cn said yesterday.

The winning project focuses on the function of the C10orf67 gene in the development of colorectal cancer. It won the third prize at the 34th China Adolescents Science and Technology Innovation Contest and first prize at the 34th Yunnan Province Adolescents Science and Technology Innovative Project Contest.

CASTIC declared the prize canceled, recalled the medal and the certificate awarded to the sixth-grader. A review of the project found it of a professional nature and outside of the writing ability of a sixth-grader, making it impossible that it was produced independently.

The project was part of the contest’s primary school category, but its legitimacy was called into question after many netizens found it on par with the work of a master- or doctoral-level student.

Information released on the CASTIC website showed parts of the project had been done at the Kunming Institute of Zoology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, while the only credited researcher was a sixth grader from Kunming, Yunnan Province, surnamed Chen.

It was also found that the contents of young Chen’s project overlapped with the research direction of Chen Yongbin, a research fellow at the institute who co-authored a study on the C10orf67 gene published in December 2019, fueling speculation that he was the boy’s father.

The Kunming Institute launched an investigation and found the student was the son of Chen Yongbin.