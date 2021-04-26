Students’ homework load eased

Home » Nation

Chinese primary and junior high school students will no longer get overloaded by homework from teachers or after-school training institutions.

Primary schools should ensure that students in the first and second grades do not have written homework. Those in higher grades should complete their homework within one hour, a circular issued by the Ministry of Education stated.

Junior high school students will spend a maximum of one and a half hours on written homework each day, the circular said. It called for an appropriate amount of homework, even for weekends and summer and winter holidays.

After-school training institutions are prohibited from giving any homework to primary and junior high school students, the circular said.

Besides the workload amount, schools are required to adjust the form and content of homework in accordance with the traits of different schooling stages and subjects, as well as the needs and abilities of students.

The circular called for assigning diversified homework, covering science, physical exercise, art, social work, and individualized and inter-disciplinary homework.

It also forbids giving homework to parents, directly or indirectly, or leaving homework corrections to parents.

The ministry has also called for appropriate school scheduling to ensure that students at the compulsory education stage engage in one hour of physical activity both during and after school hours every day.

Physical education classes and campus exercise activities should not be squeezed out in favor of other programs, said the ministry in a circular, which asked schools to offer guidance on PE homework and quality exercise resources.

PE classes should focus on teaching students health knowledge, basic exercise skills and special sports skills and enable every student to play one or two types of sports.

The ministry encouraged the establishment of youth sports clubs where students can make use of their extracurricular time to practice soccer, basketball and volleyball, among other sports.

The ministry said at a press conference yesterday that 95 percent of schools had ensured students took an hour of physical exercise every day during school hours.

Chinese students showed a gradual improvement in physical fitness as 33 percent were evaluated as being in good shape in 2020 compared to 26.5 percent in 2016, the ministry said.