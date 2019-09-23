Students see frugality as a key virtue

Home » Nation

Over 80 percent of college students in a recent survey believe frugality is important, China Youth Daily reported.

Of the 1,988 college students surveyed, 87.9 percent thought people should be frugal, while 83.8 percent claimed that they pay attention to their living expenses.

Most of managed to keep their monthly living expenses in a reasonable range, with 77.3 percent spending between 1,000 yuan (US$140) and 2,000 yuan a month.

A sophomore student at Xi’an University of Science and Technology surnamed Wang said she would always seek to buy her necessities at the most best price.

Given a 1,200-yuan monthly allowance by her parents, Wang never used up her money and made small investments.

Almost 80 percent of respondents said college students should not follow mainstream trends or compare themselves with others.

Some students go on a spending spree out of vanity; they buy things just to show off to others, said Zhang Xin, a counselor of the Sichuan University-Pittsburgh Institute.

For Wang, students should not pay too much attention to the luxurious life of celebrities but try earning money on their own, so they can understand that money doesn’t grow on trees.