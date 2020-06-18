The story appears on
Page A7
June 18, 2020
Free for subscribers
Students urged to avoid protests
Kevin Yeung Yun-hung, secretary of education for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, yesterday urged students to stay away from violent protests and avoid participating in unlawful assemblies.
Yeung also condemned those who preach violence for political interests and misguide students, urging students to stay rational.
He said 3,600 students and 110 teachers have been arrested for protest-related offenses in the past year.
Moreover, he said, HKSAR’s education bureau will tighten measures to manage teachers and prevent anyone from harming students’ development.
(CGTN)
