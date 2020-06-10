Students warned of risks in Australia

Home » Nation

CHINA’S Ministry of Education issued an alert yesterday asking Chinese students to be prudent in choosing to go or return to Australia for study, citing the risks from the novel coronavirus pandemic and discrimination against Asian people there.

The alert noted risks involved with international travel and on open campuses, as major Australian universities plan to open around July although the spread of COVID-19 around the world is still not under effective control.

Multiple cases of discrimination against Asian people took place in the country during the pandemic period, the alert said. The ministry warned students to be fully aware of such risks and make prudent choices.

The statement came days after the Chinese culture and tourism ministry advised citizens against traveling to Australia due to racial discrimination and violence stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. On Monday, a foreign ministry spokeswoman also warned of “a lot of discrimination” against Chinese people in Australia.

The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported on Sunday a survey conducted by the Per Capita think tank had documented that Asian people in the country suffered 386 racist incidents — ranging from abuse to physical intimidation and spitting — since April 2.

Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said Australia had established processes to stamp out racism.

About 10 percent of university students in Australia are from China and deliver the industry about AU$12 billion (US$8.3 billion) a year in fees.

A lobby group warned last week that universities in the country could lose up to US$11 billion as an indefinite coronavirus border closure locks out the foreign students who keep the sector afloat.

Education is Australia’s third-largest export — behind only iron ore and coal — with more than 500,000 international students enrolled last year, bringing about AU$32 billion into the economy.