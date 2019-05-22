The story appears on
Page A6
May 22, 2019
Sturgeon are released
Officials and conservationists yesterday released more than 100,000 adult Dabry’s sturgeon and fry into the Yangtze River in southwest China’s Sichuan Province to help restore the wild population of the endangered species. The release in the city of Yibin also marked the start of an awareness campaign that will see volunteers and experts sail along the country’s longest river on a 23-day tour to promote marine species protection with visits, exhibitions and seminars in riverside cities and towns.
