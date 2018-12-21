Substations have power to transform misgivings

Home » Nation

While most zones with power substations are off-limits to the public, one has been turned into a park where visitors can rest, recharge phones and even watch fish.

The Huangsipu Eco Park in the city of Zhangjiagang, eastern China’s Jiangsu Province, has erected eight “smart” substations — power facilities that convert voltage for different uses.

They are hidden behind facades such as a giant mailbox.

At one pavilion-shaped substation, the transformers are stored underground, while above ground there are stations for people exercising to have a spray of water or get their blood pressure taken. Another substation is located in a carp stocked pond.

“We hope to change the public impression that electric substations are enclosed and forbidding,” said Zhai Xiaodong, deputy chief engineer of the State Grid’s Zhangjiagang branch, which co-designed the substations with several Chinese universities.

The company said it invested more than 30 million yuan (US$4.3 million) in the project.

“Many people shun power facilities and will resist construction or fear of radiation,” Zhai said. “But transformers that meet safety standards are actually harmless. Our transformers, for instance, radiate less than an electric razor.”