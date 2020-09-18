Sun shines on vibrant Xiamen economy

Home » Nation

As sunshine poured on the tables by the French window through a bamboo dome, visitors sip coffee and stroll around the cafe looking at the exquisite exhibits.

For Fang Guoxi, owner of cafe Enjoy More in southeast China’s coastal city of Xiamen, all this seemed impossible over a decade ago when he first arrived at the site, occupied by an old factory workshop.

In 1980, China’s State Council approved the establishment of the Xiamen Special Economic Zone in the district of Huli, then mostly covered by paddy fields. Companies from both home and abroad rushed in.

By the time Fang arrived at Xiamen in 1998 after graduating from college, factory clusters dotted the district. “The streets were packed with people during rush hour, and manufacturing was prosperous back then,” Fang recalled.

As Xiamen restructured its economy many of the industries were moved to other places, leaving behind the old plants. The local government launched an initiative in 2006 to transform the deserted plants into a zone for creative industries.

Fang grabbed the opportunity to set up his own business. “We hoped to retain the industrial vibe of the area through design while still telling the story of the special economic zone,” Fang said.