Support package for Hubei

Home » Nation

CHINA has planned a package of policies for supporting the central province of Hubei, which was hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak in the country, according to a leadership meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

The meeting noted that people in Hubei, especially those in Wuhan, have made great contributions and sacrifices for epidemic control, and the province is facing difficulties in promoting economic and social development and ensuring people’s livelihood.

The CPC Central Committee has discussed and endorsed a package of policies for supporting the economic and social development in Hubei, specifying measures in fiscal, taxation, financial, credit, investment and foreign trade aspects.

Party committees and governments at all levels in Hubei were asked to accelerate the return to normal work on the precondition of regular epidemic control.

Hubei should continue strengthening community-level epidemic prevention and control, Xi said, while also emphasizing epidemic control at transportation facilities and tourist sites during the upcoming five-day May Day holiday.