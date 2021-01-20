Survey finds new frog type in Zhejiang

Home » Nation

A new frog species was recorded in the city of Lishui, in east China’s Zhejiang Province, the municipal bureau of ecology and environment said yesterday.

The species was named Megophrys baishanzuensis, since it was discovered in the Baishanzu National Park in June last year during the biodiversity investigation of Lishui.

The result has been published in a recent research article in the journal ZooKeys.

Water quality of nearby rivulets and vegetation cover are particularly important to the survival of the species, said Lei Jinsong, head of the bureau.

The city conducted a comprehensive survey of biodiversity in Longquan, Qingyuan and Suichang under its jurisdiction in December 2019, as part of efforts to forge harmony between human beings and nature.

In the year-long survey, 64 new macrofungi species were recorded for China and 263 for Zhejiang.

The second phase of the investigation has already started, which will cover the other regions of Lishui.

China is promoting global cooperation on biodiversity conservation, with the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity to be held in Kunming, capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, this year.

An image of a glossy ibis, a rare bird once thought extinct in China, has recently been captured by a wildlife photographer in Yunnan.

The ibis was sighted in a wetland in Yunnan’s Yingjiang County on January 14. The photographer took pictures of the bird flying, foraging in the water and preening its feathers.