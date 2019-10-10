Survival rates rise

Home » Nation

China’s National Health Commission yesterday said the inpatient mortality rate has been gradually declining in the country.

It has fallen from 1.1 percent in 2005 to 0.44 percent in 2018, Guo Yanhong, an official of the NHC, said at a press conference. The mortality rate of hospitalized patients with acute myocardial infarction decreased from 6.12 percent in 2014 to 5.02 percent in 2017, according to Guo. In addition, the mortality rate of patients with gastrointestinal bleeding decreased from 3.59 percent in 2014 to 1.72 percent in 2017. Life expectancy in China rose from 35 in 1949 to 77 in 2018.